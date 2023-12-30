Sunesis Advisors LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. Bank of America makes up about 0.8% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 104,312.4% during the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 194,021 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE BAC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.67. 28,060,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,786,660. The company has a market cap of $266.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

