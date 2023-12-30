Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Cut by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 4.2% of Avion Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Wit LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,188,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,916. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $188.93 and a 12-month high of $238.74. The firm has a market cap of $334.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

