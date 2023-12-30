KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 1,159 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $688,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 57.9% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $93.24 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.51.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

