Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.70.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $103.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $107.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.