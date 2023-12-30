U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 40 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in KLA by 4.7% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 2.4% in the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in KLA by 5.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KLAC. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $527.94.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $581.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $597.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $536.59 and its 200-day moving average is $498.02.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

