Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXE. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $622,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.

PXE stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.90. The stock had a trading volume of 15,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,580. The company has a market cap of $159.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90. Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $33.95.

About Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

