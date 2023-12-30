Reston Wealth Management LLC Sells 131,816 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Reston Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,816 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 11.1% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $21,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $34.01. 2,866,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274,244. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $34.18. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

