Reston Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,192 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Reston Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,192 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC owned 0.29% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $10,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SLYV traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.31. The company had a trading volume of 349,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,865. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.74. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

