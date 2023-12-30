The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 63.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,479 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,702. The company has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $169.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

