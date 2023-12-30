Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,594 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $108.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,667,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,544,070. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $165.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.06.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

