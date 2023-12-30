ABCMETA Trading Down 22.6% Over Last 7 Days (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $590,715.89 and approximately $277.37 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00021341 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,228.41 or 0.99999414 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012288 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00010961 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.00193253 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000672 USD and is down -6.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $152.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

