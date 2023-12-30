CashBackPro Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $472.13 Million (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $472.13 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for $4.63 or 0.00010961 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00021341 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,228.41 or 0.99999414 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012288 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.00193253 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003616 BTC.

CashBackPro is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 4.68938059 USD and is up 3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,422,044.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

