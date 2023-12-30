FlatQube Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. During the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $41.41 million and approximately $547.34 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.17711176 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $746.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

