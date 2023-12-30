tomiNet 24 Hour Volume Tops $13.44 Million (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. tomiNet has a market cap of $126.43 million and approximately $13.44 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One tomiNet token can currently be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00003357 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, tomiNet has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar.

tomiNet’s genesis date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 121,759,014 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,187,878 tokens. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 121,759,014.2387785 with 89,187,878.8078549 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 1.43335725 USD and is down -3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $14,228,026.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

