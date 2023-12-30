Golden State Equity Partners Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $436.80. 4,376,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,063,521. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $347.19 and a one year high of $438.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $414.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.80.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

