Avion Wealth Purchases 109 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after buying an additional 430,430 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,482,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,718,000 after purchasing an additional 66,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,651,000 after purchasing an additional 61,569 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,130,000 after buying an additional 48,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at about $105,758,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TNET traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $118.93. The company had a trading volume of 116,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,259. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.37 and a 52 week high of $123.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.36 and its 200-day moving average is $108.63.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.27 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 61.53%. Equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $300,581.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,417,146.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $211,886.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,812.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $300,581.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,417,146.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,813 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TNET shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

