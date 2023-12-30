Golden State Equity Partners Purchases 523 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.9% during the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,813 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.88. 2,197,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.02 and a 200 day moving average of $228.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. Capital One Financial downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pioneer Natural Resources

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.