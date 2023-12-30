Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Acquired by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at about $6,267,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,693,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,206 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 181.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,056,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,838 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,907,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,732,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,410,000 after buying an additional 1,092,401 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

NYSE TWO traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,215. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 12.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -374.99%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

