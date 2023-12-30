Golden State Equity Partners Buys 756 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $1,952,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,275,744.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $14,238,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,275,744.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,672 shares of company stock worth $27,911,403. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,868,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,621. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.53 and its 200-day moving average is $142.34. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $161.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $185.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

