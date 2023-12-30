Steem Hits Market Cap of $111.69 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $111.69 million and $5.57 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,260.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00174318 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $277.08 or 0.00655664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009414 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00053473 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.59 or 0.00389471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.91 or 0.00231687 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000748 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 452,008,476 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

