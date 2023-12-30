Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,319 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Target by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,502 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.88.

Target Stock Down 0.1 %

TGT stock opened at $142.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.57.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

