HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 2,980 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,642,000. GDS Wealth Management raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 90,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 58,441 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 284.0% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $210.66 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $219.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.23 and its 200 day moving average is $186.75. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.68.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

Insider Activity

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.