Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Acquired by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,049,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,757,000 after buying an additional 1,148,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,995,000 after acquiring an additional 698,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,622,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,174,000 after acquiring an additional 486,162 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,901,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,978,000 after purchasing an additional 253,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,581,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,136,000 after purchasing an additional 971,319 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $20.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.053 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.