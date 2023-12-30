Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 34,962 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 32,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.
Protara Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.19.
Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.23. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protara Therapeutics
About Protara Therapeutics
Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Protara Therapeutics
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Invest in Esports
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.