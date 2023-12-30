Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 34,962 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 32,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Protara Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.23. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protara Therapeutics

About Protara Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

