Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Stock Price Up 13.1%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) shares shot up 13.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.93. 750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84.

About Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

