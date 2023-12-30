Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Trading Up 1.6%

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.63 and last traded at $24.63. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ampol in a research note on Monday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Ampol
Ampol Stock Performance
Ampol Company Profile
Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ampol
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.