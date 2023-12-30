Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Short Interest Up 3,350.0% in December

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 3,350.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Prosegur Cash Stock Performance

Prosegur Cash stock remained flat at $0.59 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67. Prosegur Cash has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $0.59.

About Prosegur Cash

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

