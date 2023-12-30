Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Short Interest Up 3,350.0% in December

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 3,350.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Prosegur Cash Stock Performance
Prosegur Cash stock remained flat at $0.59 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67. Prosegur Cash has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $0.59.
