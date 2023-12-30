First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Up 379.3% in December

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,200 shares, an increase of 379.3% from the November 30th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,008,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTGC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,044. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $25.06.

Get First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund alerts:

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.2115 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.