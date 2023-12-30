Integral Diagnostics Limited (OTCMKTS:ITGDF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in December

Integral Diagnostics Limited (OTCMKTS:ITGDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Integral Diagnostics Stock Performance

ITGDF remained flat at $2.00 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. Integral Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $2.21.

About Integral Diagnostics

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia and New Zealand. It provides services through 67 radiology clinics. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

