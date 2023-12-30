Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2023

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEYGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, an increase of 5,177.8% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Mitsubishi Estate Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Mitsubishi Estate stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 15,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,084. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82. Mitsubishi Estate has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.42.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEYGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 5.69%.

About Mitsubishi Estate

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.