Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, an increase of 5,177.8% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Mitsubishi Estate Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Mitsubishi Estate stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 15,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,084. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82. Mitsubishi Estate has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.42.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 5.69%.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

