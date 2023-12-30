Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Short Interest Update

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, a growth of 416.5% from the November 30th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrook TMS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBNH. Madryn Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,014,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 31.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 260,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 62,879 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 389.6% in the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 366.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bloom Burton lowered Greenbrook TMS from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Greenbrook TMS Stock Performance

GBNH stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 179,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,518. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35. Greenbrook TMS has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

See Also

