Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 409.7% from the November 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DTEGY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.13. 156,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,534. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average of $22.06. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $29.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

