First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, an increase of 425.0% from the November 30th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
FGB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.58. 33,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,561. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $3.59.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
