First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) Shares Acquired by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,359 shares during the quarter. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF comprises 1.4% of Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Golden State Equity Partners owned about 0.06% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 92.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000.

NYSEARCA HUSV traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $33.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,655. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $33.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.39. The company has a market capitalization of $97.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.77.

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (HUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses volatility forecasting to select and weight large-cap US stocks. HUSV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

