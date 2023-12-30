Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Shares Down 2.2%

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 13,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 46,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWMIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

