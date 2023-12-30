Uniphar (LON:UPR) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Free Report) was down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 223.22 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 224 ($2.85). Approximately 6,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 34,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 226 ($2.87).
Uniphar Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £611.56 million, a PE ratio of 1,600.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 198.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 225.59.
About Uniphar
Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Uniphar
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Uniphar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniphar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.