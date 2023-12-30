West African Resources (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Shares Down 1.4%

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. 15,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 7,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.
West African Resources Stock Down 41.2 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56.
West African Resources Company Profile
West African Resources Limited engages in the mining, mineral processing, acquisition, exploration, and project development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project covering an area of 116 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso.
