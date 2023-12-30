Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Shares Down 40.2%

Shares of Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Free Report) were down 40.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

Scatec ASA Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26.

About Scatec ASA

(Get Free Report)

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides renewable energy solutions worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development & Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scatec ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scatec ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.