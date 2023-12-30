Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Trading 2.7% Higher

Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 507 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Bechtle Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.15.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates through two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

