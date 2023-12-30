FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Shares Down 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.68 and last traded at $23.68. Approximately 835,857 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80.

Get FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 845.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 25,224 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (QDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.