Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW – Get Free Report) were up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.15 and last traded at $23.15. Approximately 2,489 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSCW. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 348,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 285,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 78,937 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $686,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

About Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (PSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a one-year period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCW was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

