PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Shares Down 0.2%

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PABGet Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.57 and last traded at $42.57. 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.64.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $560,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $905,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $924,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,343,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fixed income fund that holds USD-denominated securities issued by both government and corporate entities. These securities must be investment grade and have maturities of more than one year.

