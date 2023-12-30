MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Trading 29% Higher

MyHealthChecked PLC (LON:MHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 29% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.90 ($0.16). Approximately 363,878 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 224% from the average daily volume of 112,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.13).

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MyHealthChecked PLC develops and commercializes at-home healthcare and wellness tests in the United Kingdom. It offers nutritional health tests, such as intolerances and sensitivities DNA tests, and vitamins and minerals DNA tests; weight management tests, that includes weight management DNA tests and glucose management DNA tests; and cardiovascular health tests, such as heart profile test DNA test under MyHealthChecked brand.

