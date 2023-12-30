Avion Wealth Cuts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Avion Wealth cut its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $472,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.96. 108,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,410. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $201.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.16 and its 200-day moving average is $188.89.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.