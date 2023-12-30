22,246 Shares in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Purchased by Sunesis Advisors LLC

Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSEC. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 593,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 22.6% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 57,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 14.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 34,910 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the second quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSEC traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.99. 2,455,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,904. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $202.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.16 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 13.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.02%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 654.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO M Grier Eliasek purchased 10,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,606,130 shares in the company, valued at $9,058,573.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 30,750 shares of company stock worth $175,363. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

