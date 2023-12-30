Sunesis Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,112 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKKFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.37. The stock had a trading volume of 18,769,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,177,031. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average is $43.76.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile



The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

