Sunesis Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,112 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.37. The stock had a trading volume of 18,769,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,177,031. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average is $43.76.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

