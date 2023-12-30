Sunesis Advisors LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,077,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,688,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,096,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,467,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,087,411,000 after purchasing an additional 633,933 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,688,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,427,000 after purchasing an additional 283,869 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $79.06. 2,522,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,116. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.59. The stock has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 16.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

