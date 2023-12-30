Sunesis Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The India Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in The India Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The India Fund by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 18,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 8.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.29. The company had a trading volume of 82,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,915. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93. The India Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $18.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

