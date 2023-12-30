Sunesis Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 135,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 30,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance
IJJ traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.04. 93,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,057. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.99. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.