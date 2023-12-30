Avion Wealth Sells 5,954 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Avion Wealth decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 374,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Avion Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,771,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,404,000 after purchasing an additional 823,922 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 269,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.8% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,527,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,285. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $29.43.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

